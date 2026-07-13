'The Ring' Star Daveigh Chase Left Behind Six-Figure Estate

Daveigh Chase's mom revealed her daughter, who was living in an RV near Skid Row when she died, left behind a massive amount of money ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cathy Chase asked the court to appoint her as the administrator of the late actress' estate. She said Daveigh had no children and was never married.

She said her daughter left behind $400K in personal property. Cathy said Daveigh’s dad, John Schwailler, lives in Vegas and in the Philippines, but she doesn’t know his address overseas.

As TMZ first reported, Daveigh died on June 16, at the age of 35. Her cause of death was ruled as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and drug use. The death was determined to be natural.