Daveigh Chase’s Mom Suspected She Would Die as She Recalls Drug Use

Daveigh Chase’s mom is detailing her downward spiral from drug addiction and her premonition she would pass young following the actress' death this week.

"Devastated" Cathy Chase revealed the "Lilo & Stitch" star became addicted to painkillers following a serious motorcycle accident around 2016 ... which marked the beginning of a downward spiral, according to The Daily Mail.

Cathy told DM she knew her daughter was "seeking drugs and was partying with the wrong people." She added Daveigh was "completely gone" by 2019, when she visited her in jail in October 2019 after she was charged with two counts of burglary.

She described Daveigh as "out of her mind," adding ... "I honestly thought there was something wrong with her. My daughter was never diagnosed with mental health other than PTSD. But the drugs took hold of her."

We told you Daveigh's friends desperately searched for the actress on Los Angeles' Skid Row before her death after she went MIA amid personal struggles. TMZ also learned she was living in an RV with her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, just minutes away from Skid Row up until June 3, when she was admitted to a local hospital and later died.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2012 Video: The Last Time We Saw Daveigh Chase TMZ.com

TMZ broke the news of Daveigh's death -- she died in the hospital from meningitis and a blood infection, which caused septic issues that led to her body shutting down.

Cathy told DM she would search for her daughter's name on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website during her addiction, adding "I would look at their list of unidentified bodies. It was very difficult, but you do everything you can as a mother."

Daveigh, who is also known for playing Samara in the horror film "The Ring,"

was 35 when she died.