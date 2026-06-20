Drake Pays Tribute to Tay Keith as New Details Emerge About Rap Producer's Death

Drake is paying homage to Tay Keith following Tay's untimely death this week in Tennessee, thanking him for his major contributions to the music world.

On Friday, Drake posted a tribute to Instagram, celebrating Tay's life with a photo of the Grammy-nominated hip hop producer marked by the phrases, "In Loving Memory" and "Rest In Peace."

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The famous rapper, AKA Champagne Papi, also wrote that he has "endless and eternal gratitude" for Tay's spirit and contributions to their love of music, and Tay will be "deeply missed."

According to police ... Tay was found dead in a Nashville apartment on Thursday after cops went to check on him.

TMZ has now learned from law enforcement ... a friend requested the police welfare check after growing concerned when Tay couldn't be reached.

Our sources say building staff helped officers gain entry to Tay's apartment before they discovered his body.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine Tay's cause and manner of death.