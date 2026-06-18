Hip Hop Producer Tay Keith Dead at 29

Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer best known for crafting some of hip hop's biggest hits, including Travis Scott's 2018 single "Sicko Mode," is dead.

Tay was found dead Thursday in his Nashville apartment, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The cause of death is unclear. Cops say foul play is NOT suspected. Police say he was found during a welfare check at his home.

As well as earning a Grammy nomination for "Sicko Mode," Tay -- whose real name is Brytavious Lakeith Chambers -- won critical acclaim thanks to his work with Drake, Eminem, Lil Baby, and BlocBoy JB, and more.

Most noticeably, he co-produced Drake's "Nonstop," BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive," and also produced a bonus track, "Before I Let Go," on Beyoncé's "Homecoming: The Live Album" -- all major commercial successes.

Keith also played a key role in Sexyy Red's rise to stardom, producing her 2023 breakout hit "Pound Town" before reuniting with her on tracks including "Pound Town 2" and "Get It Sexyy."

He was 29.