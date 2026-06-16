Longtime NHL Player Kyle Calder Dead At 47 After Brief Illness

Kyle Calder, who spent 10 seasons in the National Hockey League, died on Monday after briefly battling an unknown illness, his daughter announced.

He was 47 years old.

Calder, a 5'11" winger, started his NHL career with the Blackhawks in the 1999-2000 season, spending six years in Chicago before stints with the Flyers, Red Wings, Kings, and Ducks in 2009-2010.

Over the course of his decade-long stint in the league, Calder, a 5th round draft pick, played 590 games, scoring 114 goals, 180 assists, and accumulating 294 points.

Kyle's daughter, Madison, wrote a touching and emotional tribute on social media.

"Dad, there will never ever be enough words in the world to describe how incredibly lucky I was to have you as my dad. Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you."

Many people around the sport also remembered Calder for his skill on the ice, and the guy who was off of it.

"Our NHL Alumni family is deeply saddened by the passing of Kyle Calder," the NHL's Alumni Association said. "Today, we mourn not only a respected former NHL player but a cherished teammate, friend, and member of our hockey brotherhood."

The nature of Calder's illness isn't known.