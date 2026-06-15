Actress Anne Schedeen -- best known for her role as Kate Tanner on the popular '80s sitcom "Alf," has died.

Anne's family made the announcement Sunday on Facebook, saying she “passed peacefully," while paying homage to her "extraordinary legacy of creative energy" and revealing her "burning hatred" for President Trump. A cause of death was not released.

Anne kicked off her Hollywood career in 1974 when she landed her first role on the TV series, "The Six Million Dollar Man."

She went on to appear in many other popular TV shows of that era, namely "McCloud," "The Bionic Woman," "Emergency!" "The Incredible Hulk," "Three’s Company," "Cheers," "Magnum PI," "Murder She Wrote" and "Judging Amy."

But her biggest claim to fame was her role as the family matriarch Kate Tanner in the NBC series "Alf" from 1986 to 1990. In the show, Tanner befriends Alf and then takes the alien into her home.

Anne also starred in several movies, including "Embryo," "Flight to Holocaust," "Exo-Man," "Champions: A Love Story," "Second Thoughts," and "Slow Burn."

She was 77.