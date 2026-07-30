DeenTheGreat Facing 15 Years in Prison After Alleged Robbery on Yacht

Streamer DeenTheGreat is facing serious prison time after being charged with felony robbery, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in Miami also charged Deen -- real name Nurideen Shabazz -- with a misdemeanor battery over an alleged May 27 incident involving a woman and a yacht.

A female acquaintance called cops after she claimed he got physical with her after a verbal altercation on the boat. She claimed he kicked her off the yacht because other men were trying to talk to her after he warned her not to entertain anyone but him.

The alleged victim claimed Deen grabbed her forearm to prevent her from recording their interaction. She claimed Deen left a minor scratch on her left forearm.

The yacht owner spoke to police, who handed over security footage. The footage allegedly showed Deen "putting his hands on the victim multiple times, attempting to grab her phone, where a struggle ensued over the taking of the phone as the victim is trying to get away from him where she could be seen cradling her body to the floor trying to stop [Deen] from taking her phone."

Police were at the dock when the yacht returned with Deen aboard. Officers say Deen gave them a story that contradicted what they saw in the security footage.

Deen is facing 15 years in prison, if convicted.