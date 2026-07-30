Chuck Norris' Family, Friends Honor Him at Vegas Funeral Attended by Thousands

Chuck Norris has been laid to rest ... and TMZ has learned his Las Vegas memorial service was -- like the man himself -- larger than life.

Judson Mills, Chuck's co-star on "Walker, Texas Ranger," tells TMZ ... the star's funeral was July 18 at the Rio Hotel & Casino ... and he estimates there were as many as 5,000 mourners paying their respects.

Judson told us ... he was one of the speakers at the funeral ... and it was attended by several people who worked on 'Walker.'

As TMZ reported ... the martial arts and Hollywood legend died in March after being hospitalized in Hawaii.

As you know ... Chuck had a black belt in several martial arts ... he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989 ... and he later became an actual Texas Ranger.

Chuck was largely out of acting over the past few decades, except for a few minor roles in movies like 2012's "The Expendables 2."