Chuck Norris Tributes From Athletes, Actors and More Flood Social Media

Iconic actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has died, and heartfelt messages from celebs and actors alike have been flooding social media.

Costars Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone weren't the only ones to weigh in ... Chuck touched the hearts of big names beyond Hollywood.

Rapper Freddie Gibbs, NFL alum Chad Ochocinco, and even Texas Governor Greg Abbott have sounded off on social media to pay their respects to the late legend.

TMZ broke the story ... Chuck was hospitalized either Wednesday or Thursday ... and it seemed sudden, because a source who had spoken with Chuck on Wednesday said he had very recently been in good health and spirits.

The legend was 86.