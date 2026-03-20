Chuck Norris' Son Dakota Calls His Father a Gift From God

The death of Chuck Norris sent a shockwave of sadness to his fans around the globe ... and his family is still processing the tremendous loss.

Chuck's son, Dakota, was the first to break his silence Friday morning about the legend's passing with a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post in which he said CN was the ultimate father.

Along with a series of snaps showing father and son ... Dakota wrote ... "You were the greatest father God could have ever given me and the finest man I’ve ever known. No matter what I was going through, you were always there."

The 24-year-old Dakota goes on to say his father told him he loved him every single day ... and, "The memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the constant laughs we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life."

The martial arts expert and action film icon had five children -- Mike, Dina, Eric, Dakota, and Danilee.

As we reported ... Chuck died Thursday morning in Hawaii, according to the family, who said Friday, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

TMZ broke the story ... Chuck was hospitalized either Wednesday or Thursday, and it seemed sudden because a source who had spoken with Chuck on Wednesday said he had been working out and was in an upbeat, jovial mood.

Chuck was 86.