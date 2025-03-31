Chuck Norris 'Heartbroken' After Martial Arts Legend Richard Norton's Death

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of martial arts legend and actor Richard Norton ... including from his friend Chuck Norris, who says he's "heartbroken" following Norton's death.

The 85-year-old took to social media ... where he shared several throwback photos of the two, including a pic from a fight scene they had in the movie, "The Octagon."

"The wonderful memories we shared will forever be cherished in my heart. Richard, you made me not only a better martial artist but a better person. You inspired so many, and your legacy and impact will continue to live on for generations to come," Norris wrote.

"I long for more time together, but I take comfort in the fact that we will meet again."

Norton died over the weekend at the age of 75. His wife announced the sad news on social media, saying she was "Numb and devastated, I have no words, I have lost my everything."

Aside from Norris, Norton worked alongside plenty of A-listers throughout his impressive career, including Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Ben Affleck.