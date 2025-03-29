Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Actor Bruce Glover, Crispin Glover's Father, Dead at 92

Bruce Glover Dead at 92 ... 'Diamonds Are Forever' Star, Crispin Glover's Dad

Published
Remembering Bruce Glover
Launch Gallery
Remembering Bruce Glover Launch Gallery
Getty

Bruce Glover -- a veteran character actor and father of Crispin Glover -- has died  ... TMZ has confirmed.

Crispin announced the news by posting several pictures of his dad from throughout the years ... some of the two of them together, others just featuring Bruce.

bruce glover crispin glover sub getty swipe
Getty

A rep for Crispin confirmed the news to us as well ... though they did not disclose a cause of death.

Bruce nailed down his first roles in the late 1950s ... appearing in a couple uncredited TV roles before making his way onto well-known programs like "Perry Mason" and "My Favorite Martian" in the 1960s.

bruce glover chinatown getty sub swipe
Getty

Glover regularly popped up in some major motion pictures in the years that followed ... grabbing parts in flicks like "Chinatown" and playing the assassin Mr. Wint in the James Bond film "Diamonds Are Forever."

Bruce last appeared in the 2021 short film "An Approximation of their Barbarous Manners" ... in which he played a fictional version of himself.

bruce glover crispin glover sub getty swipe
Getty

Bruce married Elizabeth "Betty" Krachey -- an actress and dancer -- in 1960, and she gave birth to Crispin in 1964. Krachey passed away in 2016.

Obviously, Glover followed his parents into the acting world ... receiving renown for movies like "Back to the Future," "River's Edge," and "Charlie's Angels."

Bruce was 92.

RIP

related articles