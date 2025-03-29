Actor Bruce Glover, Crispin Glover's Father, Dead at 92

Bruce Glover -- a veteran character actor and father of Crispin Glover -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

Crispin announced the news by posting several pictures of his dad from throughout the years ... some of the two of them together, others just featuring Bruce.

A rep for Crispin confirmed the news to us as well ... though they did not disclose a cause of death.

Bruce nailed down his first roles in the late 1950s ... appearing in a couple uncredited TV roles before making his way onto well-known programs like "Perry Mason" and "My Favorite Martian" in the 1960s.

Glover regularly popped up in some major motion pictures in the years that followed ... grabbing parts in flicks like "Chinatown" and playing the assassin Mr. Wint in the James Bond film "Diamonds Are Forever."

Bruce last appeared in the 2021 short film "An Approximation of their Barbarous Manners" ... in which he played a fictional version of himself.

Bruce married Elizabeth "Betty" Krachey -- an actress and dancer -- in 1960, and she gave birth to Crispin in 1964. Krachey passed away in 2016.

Obviously, Glover followed his parents into the acting world ... receiving renown for movies like "Back to the Future," "River's Edge," and "Charlie's Angels."

Bruce was 92.