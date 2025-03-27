Olympic Skier Berkin Usta Dead At 24 ... After Tragic Hotel Fire

Olympic skier Berkin Usta was tragically killed on Thursday after a fire erupted at a ski resort hotel in Turkey.

He was only 24.

The fatal incident occurred at the Kervansaray Hotel in Uludag, Bursa, when flames engulfed the structure in the early morning, destroying the ski resort.

Videos circulating on social media captured the intense blaze.

Two people, later identified as Usta and his 57-year-old dad, died in the fire. Twelve more were injured.

Usta and his pops were staying on the fifth floor of the hotel ... and Berkin's last Instagram post featured a fireplace, which matched the one in the hotel's restaurant and bar.

Bursa mayor Mustafa Bozbey said the fire originated from the hotel's cafeteria ... saying they will investigate why Usta, his dad, and several hotel staffers were at the location, which had been closed after its permits were revoked.

"We conducted an inspection of this hotel in January. We identified deficiencies and shared them with the relevant institutions," Mayor Bozbey said.

"There was information that the hotel was closed. It is being investigated why there were 12 people inside. If this is negligence, it must be revealed."

This fire comes just two months after another deadly blaze at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey, which claimed the lives of 79 people.

The Turkish athlete was an alpine skier ... who began his career with the 16 Sports Club in Bursa.

He competed in several events, including the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

His father, a former skier, was serving as the president of the Turkish Ski and Snowboard Teachers Association when he died.