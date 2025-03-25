Actress Cindyana Santangelo Dead at 58

Cindyana Santangelo, an actress once described as "the Latin Marilyn Monroe," has passed away ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement tells us first responders were called Monday afternoon to Cindyana's Malibu home for a medical emergency ... and she was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

We're told Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies went to the hospital and learned Cindyana had recently received cosmetic shots in her home. Our sources say LASD's Homicide Division is now investigating her death.

At this point, we're told investigators have no evidence of foul play, but detectives are waiting for the results of Cindyana's autopsy before making a final determination. Her cause of death is currently unclear.

Cindyana was famously dubbed the "Latin Marilyn Monroe" by Jane's Addiction frontman She had a recurring role on "Married With Children" as Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room ... and she also made TV appearances on "CSI: Miami" and "ER."

On the big screen, Cindyana appeared in "Hollywood Homicide" with Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett ... and she's featured in a ton of music videos.

Cindyana stole hearts in 1989 when she danced in Young MC's timeless hit "Bust a Move" ... she's the one with the stop-sign booty shorts.

The last time we saw Cindyana was in June 2012 ... when she talked to our photog after running into a little car trouble.

Cindyana was 58.