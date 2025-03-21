'Little House on the Prairie' Alum Dead at 91

"Little House on the Prairie" star Jack Lilley has died at 91, with his costar Melissa Gilbert confirming the heartbreaking news.

Gilbert paid tribute to Lilley on IG Friday, calling him one of her "favorite people on the planet" and recalling some really sweet memories with him, like when he taught her to ride a horse.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lilley started out as a stuntman, and worked as actor Victor French’s photo double, as well as taking on a bunch of roles in 'Little House' from 1974 to 1983. Melissa also praised his "absolute brilliance" in the film "Blazing Saddles."

Melissa clearly had a deep affection for Lilley, sharing more cherished memories with him.

She ended her tribute by saying he "always felt like home to me" and that she was "so lucky he was my friend."

He was 91.