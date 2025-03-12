'Power Rangers' Voice Actor Dave Mallow Dead at 76

Dave Mallow -- best known as the voice of Baboo in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" -- has died.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ he passed away Tuesday after being in hospice care. He was staying at the MonteCedro Senior Living Community in Altadena, California when he died.

A former colleague of Dave's said his health had been declining in recent years, and although his death is upsetting, it did not come completely out of the blue.

The "Power Rangers" icon is also known for lending his voice to a wide range of "Digimon" characters in the English dub, and wrote and directed many anime projects. He voice-acted in numerous video games, such as "World of Warcraft: Legion," "Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition," and "Diablo III."

Joshua Seth -- best known for his starring role of Tai in the several evolutions of "Digimon," as well as playing Tetsuo in "Akira" -- tells TMZ Dave helped launch his career after they worked on "The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee" together, and he hopes people remember Dave as one of the early players helping popularize the genre in America.

Dave is survived by his older sister, Marilyn, who also resides at MonteCedro.

He was 67.