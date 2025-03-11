Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

K-Pop Singer Wheesung Found Dead in South Korea, Possible Drug Overdose

South Korean K-Pop star Wheesung was reportedly found dead inside his home on Monday — and police are investigating whether his death was drug-related.

The body of the singer-songwriter was discovered inside his apartment last evening by Fire Department officials after he went into cardiac arrest, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper said Wheesung — whose real name was Choi Whee-sung — had a history of drug abuse — and investigators with the Seoul Gwangjin Police Station were looking into the possibility he overdosed.

Wheesung launched his music career in 2002 with the release of his popular record, "Like a Movie," which won several awards that year.

He went on to record over a dozen albums while penning songs for some of South Korea's biggest K-Pop bands, namely Twice and Super Junior. He also landed parts in musicals, playing the roles of Zorro and Elvis Presley.

But, his career reportedly took a wrong turn in 2021 after he was convicted of purchasing and using the powerful sedative known as Propofol.

Wheesung was given a suspended, one-year prison sentence under the caveat he would not commit another crime, according to the NYT. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $41,000 and enter a drug treatment program.

Wheesung was 43.

