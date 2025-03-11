Late Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul Releases Posthumous Cookbook

Late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul lives on ... because his legacy now includes a cookbook ... a realization of one of his lifelong dreams.

Vinnie's posthumous recipe book, "Drumming Up An Appetite," just dropped today ... and it features his favorite Sunday Funday meals and a bunch of photos of him working his magic in the kitchen with celebrity guests.

Comedian Carrot Top, Vinnie's good friend, provides the foreword ... and the book is broken down into three chapters --- main courses, side dishes and desserts.

Vinnie's had this in the works for years ... he envisioned the book and the cover way back in 2015 ... the photo is him sitting behind a drum set holding two turkey legs for his drumsticks.

The legendary rocker also explained his love for making food back in 2015, saying ... "It's all about cooking and having fun with it. A lot of people think cooking is throwing something in the microwave. It's something that you've really got to be passionate about, just like playing an instrument."