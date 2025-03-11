NBA Star-Turned-Businessman Junior Bridgeman Suffers Medical Emergency

Former NBA player and billionaire businessman Junior Bridgeman suffered a medical emergency at a public event on Tuesday, according to local reports.

The 71-year-old was participating in an interview at a benefit luncheon for the Lincoln Heritage Council, Scouting America when it occurred, according to WLKY.

During the Q&A, Bridgeman told reporter Kent Taylor he thought he was having a heart attack.

The outlet said Bridgeman was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Bridgeman was a standout player at the University of Louisville ... earning All-American honors before the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 1975 NBA Draft.

He was ultimately traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal involving Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ... and played the majority of his career with the organization.

The franchise retired his number in 1988.

Bridgeman was known to thrive in the sixth-man role on the court, but he had massive financial success after his professional basketball career ... investing in fast food chains and becoming a bottler for Coca Cola.

He also bought the Ebony and Jet publications in 2020 ... and purchased a piece of the Bucks this past September.