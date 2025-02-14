Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Suffers Medical Event Onstage

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder was rushed offstage after suffering a medical emergency in the middle of a song ... and it's all on video.

Don was performing the classic Eagles hit "Tequila Sunrise" when he suddenly stopped strumming his guitar and appeared to lose his balance ... a crew member quickly rushed over and Don was escorted backstage.

The legendary rocker was performing Thursday night on the Rock Legends Cruise ... and he seemed to be fine, until he wasn't. Footage shows him talking about the origins of "Tequila Sunrise" before starting the song, and then a few moments later everything changes.

Folks in the crowd shouted out support for Don as he was led away.

Don's team posted an update Friday on his social media pages, saying ... "After receiving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better."