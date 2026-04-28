'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Arrested in Georgia

"Little Women: Atlanta" star Ms. Juicy was arrested and hit with 2 charges, TMZ has learned.

According to the police report from Winder, Georgia ... Juicy -- legal name Shirlene King-Pearson -- was booked on April 18 for driving with a suspended license and without insurance.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest and told us she did make bail ... but the price tag is unclear. In the report, cops say the arresting officer placed handcuffs on the wrists in front of her body due to her size, and double-locked them.

Born in Corsicana, Texas, Juicy is known as a television personality, radio host, actress, and talent manager ... working on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" for nearly a decade, but famously known for her breakout role on Lifetime's "Little Women: Atlanta" in 2016.

Ms. Juicy quickly became a fan favorite ... and will forever be known for her commanding presence and catchphrases like "It's Ms. Juicy Baby," and "I'm The Queen of Atlanta, Boo."