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Addison Rae's Father Arrested for Felony Weed Possession

Addison Rae's Dad Monty Busted For Felony Weed Possession ... After Cops Called to Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
Monty Lopez Mug Shot 1
Lafayette Sherrif Department

Addison Rae's dad, Monty Lopez, was arrested for possessing a bunch of marijuana days after cops say they showed up to his home for a mental health call ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records, Monty was booked on April 28 for a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Monty posed for a mug shot in an orange shirt, and it appears Addison's dad is currently behind bars.

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COPS ON THE SCENE
Video: Cops Called to Addison Rae's Dad's Home, Cars Lined Up Outside

As TMZ first reported, Louisiana cops were called to Monty's home on April 23. Video showed several police cars outside the property.

A rep for the Lafayette Police Dept. told TMZ that officers initially showed up at the home for a mental health complaint. We're told the matter turned into a criminal investigation ... which appears to have led to Monty's arrest.

addison rae monty lopez

As TMZ first reported, Monty was arrested in July 2025 in a separate unrelated incident in which prosecutors accused Monty of exposing his "genitals, pubic hair, in a public place or place open to public view" in 2024.

Monty pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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