Cops Called to Addison Rae's Dad's Home, Cars Lined Up Outside, on Video

Addison Rae's dad received a few unexpected visitors at his Louisiana home ... because TMZ has obtained video of multiple cop cars sitting outside his house.

In the short clip taken in Lafayette, LA, several vehicles are parked on the curb outside Monty Lopez's home Thursday ... seemingly having rushed to the scene.

There are no cops outside ... so, it seems the officers are handling whatever situation is going down inside the home.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green tells TMZ ... officers responded to the home just after 4 PM for a mental health complaint after someone called from inside the home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ there is an active investigation into the matter, but did not give any further details.

We broke the story ... Monty is already facing legal issues over an arrest on July 27, 2025.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana claimed he "expos[ed] his genitals, pubic hair, in a public place or place open to public view" in 2024. Monty pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the case is active.