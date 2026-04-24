Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Speaks Out Amid Biopic Release

Michael Jackson's sexual assault accuser James Safechuck has a new message for childhood sexual abuse survivors ... and he's dropping it as a new "Michael" biopic hits theaters.

In the video, released by Safechuck's attorney, he says all the Hollywood hoopla can be triggering for survivors.

Play video content Video: Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Comments During Biopic Rollout Courtesy of Carpenter & Zuckerman

Safechuck says abusers are sometimes praised, even after alleged victims make public claims against them ... and he says survivors should know they're not alone.

As we’ve reported ... Safechuck and Wade Robson claim they were sexually abused by Michael as children, and they detailed their allegations in the HBO doc “Leaving Neverland.”

MJ was never convicted of any crime, and his companies continue to deny the allegations.

Safechuck and Robson are suing Michael's estate for $400 million in damages.

In a social media post Friday, Safechuck thanked the Hollywood Reporter for first reporting on his video message ... and he also claimed "Michael was raping kids during the Bad era."

The biopic, "Michael," does not mention any of the child molestation allegations made against MJ.

Robson is speaking out too ... posting on social media, "I honestly don't really know how they can make this movie and not think of the victims. I'm sorry."