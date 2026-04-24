Beyoncé Seen Fawning Over Michael Jackson in Unaired Reality Show Video

Play video content Video: Beyoncé Appears in Unaired Reality Clip Showing Admiration for Michael Jackson F. Marc Schaffel Productions ©2026

Beyoncé was seen blushing over Michael Jackson in a resurfaced video of the late pop star's secret reality show that ended up being scrapped, TMZ has learned.

Marc Schaffel, a longtime producer and friend of MJ, tells TMZ the footage was shot between 2000 and 2003. He is currently shopping the reality show footage to various streamers for a potential three-part docu-series.

The video of Beyoncé was shot in 2001 following September 11. The "Crazy in Love" singer recorded a charity single, put together by Michael, to raise money. The song was not promoted at the time, with many believing it was due to his feud with Sony.

The song was set to be released again in 2003, both in English and Spanish, and a music video was even shot. However, the song was pulled again due to Michael's legal issues.

In the unseen footage, Beyoncé is in the studio with Michael's team as she hears the song for the first time. One of his associates tells Beyonce, who was in Destiny's Child at the time, that she's the "legitimate new thing."

Beyoncé was told that MJ was an "incredible fan of yours" ... which caused her to become flustered. She replied, "Don't tell me that."

At one point, Michael calls Beyoncé to thank her for doing the song. She thanked the late pop star over and over.

Michael also got into the recording booth to complete his verse.