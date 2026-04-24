Michael Jackson Talks 'Titties' on Resurfaced Reality Show Clip, Watch Video

Play video content Video: Michael Jackson Talks 'Titties' on Resurfaced Reality Show Clip Mark Schaffel

Michael Jackson was shooting a potential reality TV show that was scrapped after his Neverland ranch was raided in 2003, and TMZ has the unseen footage ... which includes him talking about a female fan's boobs.

The late pop star's friend and producer Marc Schaffel tells TMZ he shot a ton of video of Michael from 2000 to 2003, including lots of his day-to-day life.

Marc tells TMZ that he is going to be shopping the footage around to streaming services as a positive three-part docu-series.

In the clips, Michael is seen chatting with friends, hanging out in his hometown of Gary, Indiana, and in the back of a limo laughing about a female fan's "titties."