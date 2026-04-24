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Michael Jackson Talks 'Titties' on Resurfaced Reality Show Clip, Watch Video

Michael Jackson Pop Star's Talking Titties ... In Resurfaced Reality TV Show Clip

By TMZ Staff
Published
reailty-show-michael-kal-v2-04-23-2026
CHECK 'EM OUT!!!
Video: Michael Jackson Talks 'Titties' on Resurfaced Reality Show Clip
Mark Schaffel

Michael Jackson was shooting a potential reality TV show that was scrapped after his Neverland ranch was raided in 2003, and TMZ has the unseen footage ... which includes him talking about a female fan's boobs. 

The late pop star's friend and producer Marc Schaffel tells TMZ he shot a ton of video of Michael from 2000 to 2003, including lots of his day-to-day life.

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Marc tells TMZ that he is going to be shopping the footage around to streaming services as a positive three-part docu-series. 

In the clips, Michael is seen chatting with friends, hanging out in his hometown of Gary, Indiana, and in the back of a limo laughing about a female fan's "titties." 

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Sources tell us that Marc believes each episode will run two hours and focus on a "distinct chapter" in Michael's life.

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