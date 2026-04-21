I Look So Much Like MJ ... Fans Think He Never Died!!!

Play video content Video: Michael Jackson Lookalike Fabio Says Resemblance Has Fans Thinking MJ's Alive TMZ.com

Fabio Jackson is having a moment as the ultimate Michael Jackson lookalike ... and with the biopic buzz heating up, some fans are taking it way too seriously.

We caught up with Fabio and his wife in L.A. Monday ... who told us about a wild run-in when a woman came up to him -- thinking he was actually the real late icon -- proclaiming "I knew you weren't dead!"

Play video content Video: Jaafar Jackson Meets Michael Jackson Lookalike Fabio Jackson

It’s not a one-off -- Fabio tells us people genuinely do double takes all the time ... and his recent viral meet-up with Jaafar Jackson only added to the lookalike madness.

Of course we also got Fabio weighing in on Jaafar stepping into the role -- giving his take on whether he’s got what it takes to tell MJ’s story right.

The impersonation hustle is paying off -- Fabio’s booked solid, even landing a recent gig with Kanye West ... who he says was "kind and humble," despite all Ye's controversy.