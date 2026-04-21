Jaafar Jackson Explains Misconception Michael Jackson Wanted to Be White

Jaafar Jackson is deep in promo mode for the "Michael" biopic -- and he’s already shutting down some long-running myths about his iconic late uncle.

At the L.A. premiere Monday, Jaafar addressed the narrative that Michael Jackson "wanted to be white" -- making it clear his battle with vitiligo was a major part of his life that people misunderstood.

— “the biggest misconception? that he wanted to be white.” LET ‘EM KNOW JAAFAR! PUTTING AN END TO THIS ONCE & FOR ALL NOW! 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2UWEM8Zfpt @filmsbratz

He told Extra the film will dive into MJ’s vitiligo journey in full -- showing what he was dealing with from a young age, not the rumors people ran with.

As you know, vitiligo causes loss of skin pigmentation ... and MJ himself addressed it back in his 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey, insisting he wasn’t bleaching his skin.