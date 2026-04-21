Eric Swalwell Wasn't at DNC Event Where Accuser Said He Made Her 'Uncomfortable'

The woman who claims Eric Swalwell made her "uncomfortable" at a Democratic National Convention event appears to have her facts mixed up, because we obtained photos showing Swalwell wasn't there.

Here's the deal ... Nomiki Konst last week alleged she and Swalwell had an interaction at a 2018 DNC gathering in Chicago that made her "uncomfortable."

Konst, who is Bill de Blasio's ex-gf, went on a podcast and claimed Swalwell brought her a glass of Prosecco and "zoomed" in on her. She also said he became "touchy-feely, touching my hands."

Konst claimed Swalwell's friends told her he was married ... and she claimed, "He was doing it out in the open at a DNC meeting with Donna Brazile, with Senators and Congress members and press."

Thing is, TMZ obtained photos showing the then-congressman was NOT in Chicago for the 2018 DNC events, nor was Brazile ... who left the DNC in 2017.

Instead, the photos show Swalwell in Annapolis, Maryland and South Florida ... traveling with his wife and kids.

We asked Konst about the photos and the details of her claim changed a bit. She now says, "Over the course of 2 years, I attended over 10 democratic organizing meetings. I'm not a whistleblower or a Swalwell survivor -- but was simply sharing an anecdote of an event that occurred at one of these many meetings. The event was in a public space with witnesses. After reviewing documents, the event occurred at a DNC meeting in 2017. The point has always been about his recklessness and demanding democratic leadership have better modes of accountability."