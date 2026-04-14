Eric Swalwell Under Investigation in Los Angeles Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

Eric Swalwell is now under investigation in Los Angeles County over sexual misconduct allegations.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office confirms its Sex Crimes Division is actively working with law enforcement on the investigation, which stems from explosive claims by Lonna Drewes, a former model turned fashion tech pro, who alleges the former Congressman assaulted her back in 2018 in West Hollywood, CA.

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At a press conference Tuesday, Drewes accused Swalwell of offering career connections before allegedly drugging, choking and raping her. Drewes says fear kept her silent for years.

She claims she was intimidated by Swalwell's political clout, legal background and ties to law enforcement, but insists she never doubted what happened.

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said a formal police report was filed with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, along with what they describe as supporting evidence, including texts, journal entries and photos.

The Sheriff's Department says the investigation is underway, calling it "preliminary" but "ongoing," as detectives gather evidence and conduct interviews.

As for Swalwell, no charges have been filed, and the DA's office says prosecutors will ultimately decide if the evidence meets the threshold.

The House Ethics Committee announced on April 13 an investigation of the allegations against Swalwell. We also confirmed he is the subject of an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney due to allegations.