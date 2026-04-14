Eric Swalwell Wears Bathrobe, Looking Bleary in Wild Yacht Party Video

Play video content Instagram/@nikrichie

Eric Swalwell is red-faced and bleary-eyed in a recently rediscovered video reportedly capturing a wild yacht trip from 2022 ... amid numerous accusations of sexual misconduct brought against the disgraced politician.

Watch the clip ... multiple scantily clad young women are seen throughout the vid, dancing near a bar and partying the night away. In 2 separate parts of the video, Swalwell is seen in a bathrobe.

The mysterious video, posted Saturday by influencer Nik Richie, comes as Swalwell has been inundated with sexual assault and misconduct allegations by a former staff member and at least 3 other women.

Play video content Instagram/@ericswalwell

As we reported, one of Swalwell's former staffers accused him of rape on Friday, and he swiftly denied the allegation in a video he posted on social media. Other women have also accused him of inappropriate conduct.

He admitted to having a "mistake in judgement" in his past, but cryptically explained ... "Those mistakes are between me and my wife. And to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position."

Subsequently, Swalwell exited the California governor race and announced a plan to step down as a U.S. representative.