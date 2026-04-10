Eric Swalwell's Former Staffer Accuses Him of Rape in CNN Interview

A former staffer for Eric Swalwell told CNN the congressman raped her back in 2024.

CNN ran the interview Friday afternoon ... hiding the woman's face to protect her anonymity while she told a story about meeting up with Swalwell for a drink in 2024.

This woman says she went to the bathroom at one point in the evening and completely blacked out ... only remembering a snippet of the night's events -- during which she says she remembers trying to force Swalwell off of her and telling him she didn't consent to sex with him.

According to this former staffer, this was the second time the congressman had assaulted her. In 2019, she says she woke up naked with him in bed after a night of heavy drinking when she says she was too impaired to have given consent.

Senator Adam Schiff -- who previously endorsed Swalwell for California governor -- announced Friday he's pulling his endorsement, and he's "deeply distressed" by the allegations against Swalwell. He adds Swalwell should drop out of the race.

CNN reports three other women have told their own stories of Rep. Swalwell acting inappropriately toward them ... including allegedly sending nude photos and unsolicited explicit messages.

In a statement to CNN, Swallwell said, "These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor. For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women."

He continued, "I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”