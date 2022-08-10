Rep. Eric Swalwell Gets Death Threat in Racist, Homophobic Voicemail

Play video content

Rep. Eric Swalwell got a vile, hateful, racist, homophobic voicemail from a Trump supporter who advocated the beheading of him, his wife and kids.

The voicemail embodies the violence being advocated by some people on the far right who have advocated violence and even civil war in the wake of the raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home this week.

Who is this guy? Been getting a ton of threats like this since Trump search. And the Pelosi gavel thing, is he referencing the @GOPLeader McCarthy threat against Pelosi? MAGA Republicans can’t win with votes. They can only win with violence. pic.twitter.com/q3P4zUiIaC — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022 @RepSwalwell

The caller is straight-up racist when he drops Vice President Kamala Harris' name, and it's hard to even describe the vitriol toward numerous other Democrats, including the President and the Speaker of the House.

The San Francisco Congressman posted the voicemail on his Twitter account, saying, "LISTEN to this death threat against my children. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed."

They [MAGA Republicans] don’t want community—they want chaos and that is what the fallout is going to be from this search. pic.twitter.com/JD3nYbMWnZ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022 @RepSwalwell