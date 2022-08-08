FBI Agents Raid Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump Releases Statement

Donald Trump says his Florida home is currently crawling with FBI agents ... with the feds raiding his Mar-a-Lago resort as part of a search warrant.

The former president says his Palm Beach was turned up by the feds, who he claims even broke into his personal safe. Trump is blaming Monday's raid on the Democrats and those who do not want him to run for the White House in 2024 ... and he's trying to compare the raid to Watergate.

It's currently unclear what FBI agents seized from Trump's home or his safe.

As you know, the Justice Department is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 national election. Trump is ripping the DOJ in the middle of the raid, claiming the federal department is being weaponized against him.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who worked in the Obama administration, recently said Trump will eventually be indicted on criminal charges as a result of the DOJ investigation.

The DOJ is also investigating Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, with a number of former Trump administration officials recently testifying before a grand jury as part of the probe.