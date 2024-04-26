Britney Spears Settles with Jamie, Gets No Money, Pays His Attorney's Fees

Britney Spears has settled her legal dispute with her dad, Jamie Spears, and in a stunning turn of events, Jamie isn't paying Britney a cent, but Britney is paying Jamie's legal bills ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the case has quietly settled and Britney is furious. We're told her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, assured her she had a solid case, but in the end, she's paying Jamie's legal bills which we're told amount to more than $2 million.

Mind you, Britney has paid Rosengart millions -- we've been told north of $4 million -- but now Britney is deep in the hole over the case.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2021 TMZ.com

Rosengart had alleged Jamie mishandled and fleeced the estate while he was her conservator for 13 years. Jamie's position has always been that he got every expenditure approved by the conservatorship judge, so everything was kosher.