Britney Spears Reminisces on Marriage with Sam Asghari, Posts Home Video

Britney Spears seems to be missing Sam Asghari -- that, or just missing the memories they once shared ... 'cause she posted a loving video of the two of them during happier times.

The pop star threw up a since-deleted IG post Thursday -- which featured a clip of Britney and Sam going through some dance choreography together ... this as he picked her up and swung her around, which was pretty intimate.

Her caption is just as telling ... long story short, she says it's hard looking back on her past -- but she still likes to do so (including here) 'cause she says it helps her learn from mistakes.

To be honest, her caption was a bit rambling -- but it did feel like she was reminiscing.

Of course, what's interesting about this is the fact that Britney and Sam have since entered the divorce phase of their relationship -- which, BTW, has yet to be finalized at this point.

As we reported, Sam cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split -- 14 months after tying the knot at her Thousand Oaks home. Altogether, they had been a couple for 7 years.

Sam has moved on in the aftermath, and it seems Britney has too ... although, with a post like this -- it's hard to tell where her head's at or what she's telegraphing. On its face, this is a bit of a love letter to Sam ... or at the very least, her trying to remember a better chapter.