BRITNEY SPEARS CORDIAL WITH SAM ASGHARI ... Divorce Settlement Imminent

Things between Britney Spears and her ex Sam Asghari are no longer toxic after a turbulent few months ... with their divorce settlement almost finalized.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the duo is now cordial off the back of their divorce bombshell, with the fitness trainer still living it up in the L.A. high-rise. financed by Britney to the tune of $10k a month.

Our sources tell us Brit will soon be signing away a pretty sweet check to Sam to finalize their divorce -- low 6 figures, we're told.

Sam filed for divorce from Britney in August ... with chatter emerging that his lawyer, Neal Hersh, would contest his ex's rock-solid prenup -- although that never happened.

But, with their split playing out in the public eye, they did totally shut down all communication -- with sources linked to the estranged pair telling us they were leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything.

As a result, there was growing concern for the star's well-being, because Sam was her main support system amid her estrangement from her family.