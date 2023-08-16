Sam Asghari Files for Divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has wasted no time after TMZ broke the story he and Britney separated ... he has filed for divorce from his wife of 14 months, Britney Spears.

Sam cited the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage.

He is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees ... but on the issue of finances, there's something way more interesting.

Sam's lawyer, Neal Hersh, is making rumblings that Sam will contest the prenup. TMZ broke the story way back when ... Britney had him sign a prenup and it maintains her assets as separate property.

The docs say, "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party."

And there's more ... "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."

It's highly unlikely the prenup would be declared invalid by a judge, but the reality is ... it's not about going to court. As one source with direct knowledge told TMZ, Britney will write a check to Sam and that will be the end of it.

Sam lists the date of separation as July 28, 2023. ET first reported the divorce filing.