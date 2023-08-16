Britney Spears Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Split With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is quickly embracing her newly single life, spotted cruising around without her wedding ring.

Britney was in her Mercedes on Wednesday wearing a pair of sunglasses … but most importantly, sporting a naked ring finger.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen her without a ring on, but this time is obviously more significant.

TMZ broke the story, Sam moved out last week after a blowout fight. Our sources say he accused Britney of cheating — though we haven’t confirmed whether or not that actually happened — and things escalated from there.

While neither has filed for divorce, we’re told it’s imminent.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2021 Instagram / @britneyspears