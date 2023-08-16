Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Split With Sam Asghari

8/16/2023 6:17 PM PT
britney spears no ring
Backgrid

Britney Spears is quickly embracing her newly single life, spotted cruising around without her wedding ring.

Britney was in her Mercedes on Wednesday wearing a pair of sunglasses … but most importantly, sporting a naked ring finger.

britney spears no ring
Backgrid

It’s not the first time we’ve seen her without a ring on, but this time is obviously more significant.

TMZ broke the story, Sam moved out last week after a blowout fight. Our sources say he accused Britney of cheating — though we haven’t confirmed whether or not that actually happened — and things escalated from there.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Britney And Sam Happier Times Launch Gallery

While neither has filed for divorce, we’re told it’s imminent.

SEPTEMBER 2021
PICKING IT UP!
Instagram / @britneyspears

As we first reported, Sam signed an ironclad prenup when the couple got married last year, but it’s very likely they’ll reach a settlement in the form of a check.

