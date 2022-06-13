Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Signed Ironclad Prenup for Marriage
6/13/2022 11:42 AM PT
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially Mr. and Mrs. -- but it didn't happen before some very serious legal legwork -- to make sure Britney's millions are protected down the road.
Sources close to the newly married couple tell TMZ they have an ironclad prenup in place where Sam doesn't get a dollar from the fortune Brit's made up to this point. The move isn't all that surprising, as we told you ... lawyers were called shortly after the couple got engaged to start figuring things out.
Britney's worth a reported $60 million, and obviously there's a potential for serious earning moving forward ... but she'll retain her entire fortune if things go south for her and Sam.
You'll remember, Asghari joked that HE was the one who wanted the prenup -- to protect his jeep and shoe collection -- but our sources tell us it was obviously Brit's team who got the ball rolling on the legal discussions.
Britney also had a prenup in place before she got married to Kevin Federline.
As we reported, Sam and Britney got married Thursday in Los Angeles at the singer's home. Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez were among those in attendance. No one from Britney's family made it to the celebration.
Of course, the day wasn't without some serious drama ... Britney's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, crashed the event hours before it started and was arrested. There's currently a protective order against him to keep him away from Britney and Sam.