Britney Spears Actually Engaged to BF Sam Asghari, TMZ Confirms

Britney Spears' boyfriend was, indeed, ring shopping to pop the question -- at least that's what she's saying ... because Brit is announcing to the world THAT THEY'RE ENGAGED!

BS just broke the news on Instagram, posting a video of her showing off the huge rock on THAT finger, with Sam Asghari by her side. Her caption says it all ... "I can't f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

Play video content @britneyspears / Instagram

In the video, Sam's asking if she likes it ... and Britney approves, screaming "YES!!!" and giving him a peck on the cheek. It's strange though ... the ring jumps from the left ring finger to the right in the same mash-up she threw together -- maybe it's just a weird camera thing.

In any case ... all the jewelry perusing we've seen Sam doing lately was obviously for this moment -- and even though he claimed his IG had been hacked when the supposed diamond popped up on his Story ... it seems there was some truth to it after all.

Sam posted a shot of his own to seemingly prove that, yes, they are indeed planning to get hitched -- and Britney had a little message of her own for his IG announcement.

This is something the longtime couple has said they've wanted for a good while now -- but Britney alleged the constraints of the conservatorship hasn't allowed her to marry her BF of several years ... just one of many reasons she's asked for it to be dissolved.

SAM GOT BRITNEY A RING WITH THE WORD LIONESS ON IT IN A NOW DELETED POST 😭💍🦁💜 pic.twitter.com/KEgN2EegwE — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) September 10, 2021 @TheSpearsRoom

Unclear if this is just ceremonial in nature or the real deal -- she still hasn't been released from the conservatorship, despite Jamie formally asking it get the kibosh, so time will tell what this actually means.

Still, congratulations are in order. To the happy couple!!!