Britney Spears About to Testify in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears is moments away from speaking out in court about her conservatorship ... and TMZ will have live, real-time updates as she addresses the judge.

The singer will appear live, via Zoom, in the Downtown L.A. courtroom, and we're expecting her to voice her issues with her father, Jamie Spears ... who we know she wants removed as one of her conservators. The big question -- will she ask to end the 13-year-long conservatorship.

If her boyfriend, Sam Asghari is tuned in -- which he is -- there's evidence on his t-shirt she'll ask to terminate the conservatorship. He's the only person with day-to-day contact with Brit, and the "Free Britney" message emblazoned on his shirt is one big clue.

Britney called for this hearing and, as you'd expect, she has throngs of supporters from the #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse to support her.

Jamie already stepped down as co-conservator of Britney's person back in 2019 -- Jodi Montgomery is now her permanent personal conservator -- but we've been told Brit wants him out as the co-conservator of her estate as well ... so he can no longer manage her business affairs.

In fact, Brit's stated she will not perform again as long as Jamie is part of the conservatorship -- something she seemed to reiterate when she recently told fans on IG she has "no idea" if she'll ever take the stage again. Today's hearing could impact her decision.

Of course, all of this is why Britney's fans can't wait for what she has to say in court.

As we reported, if Britney asks the judge to end the conservatorship, that's only the beginning, because the issue is whether she's able to safely care for herself.

For answers, the judge will look to a throng of doctors, psychiatrists and others who have evaluated her over the years. Our sources say, in the past, the medical professionals determined her condition made the conservatorship necessary -- and they have weighed in over the last 13 years in court.

If Britney asks to end the conservatorship, the judge will no doubt hear from the doctors. If they believe she's now able to safely care for herself, the judge would/should end the conservatorship. If not, it's unlikely she'd win the day, although the judge could still make changes to the conservatorship.

Many believe the #FreeBritney movement may have also sparked her desire to speak for herself -- instead of leaving it to lawyers -- and as you can tell from the crowd outside the court ... the movement's still going strong.