Chrishell Stause Says Britney Spears Should Have the Power to Oust Jamie Spears

Chrishell Stause is hoping Britney Spears' request to speak to the judge in her conservatorship means the singer's about to get exactly what she wants -- the power to tell her father to kick rocks.

We got the "Selling Sunset' star Wednesday evening in L.A. and she told us why she's all aboard the #FreeBritney movement. Chrishell's adamant Britney should be able to choose who's in charge of her estate.

The high-end real estate agent also thinks it ridiculous Britney's had to jump through hoops just to get to this point where she can tell the judge herself -- and she firmly believes a man would never be put in this position.

We also ask her about the comment she left on one of Britney's posts last month ... which was deleted. In case you missed it ... Chrishell says she left a comment on one of Britney's dancing vids -- the one where Brit included the caption, "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in."

This led some people to believe Britney didn't write her own captions ... including Chrishell, who commented, "Instead of dancing can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time? I want to believe you it's you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical. We love you!"