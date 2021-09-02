Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shopping For Rings at Cartier

Britney Spears says she wants to get married, and here's a sign it might actually happen ... her boyfriend is shopping for jewelry and looking at rings!!!

Britney's boyfriend of over 4 years, Sam Asghari, went ring shopping Thursday ... hitting up Cartier in Bev Hills. As you can see, something caught Sam's eye in the jewelry case and he snapped a pic of it with his phone.

Eventually, the saleswoman brought out what appeared to be a diamond ring so Sam could get a better look.

Sam's ring shopping is pretty interesting ... you'll remember Britney made it clear last June in court ... she had marriage on her mind. Spears claimed a big motivator in getting out of the conservatorship was to be able to get married and have children ... both things she claimed she was blocked from doing under her dad's control.

As we first told you ... Britney and Sam have talked about getting engaged but he's never formalized it with a proposal.

But, now it at least looks like Sam could be seriously considering popping the question.