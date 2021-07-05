Britney Spears' BF Has Never Proposed, Despite Her Desire to Marry

She Says She Wants To Get Married, But ...

Britney Spears claims she wants to get married and is being blocked by her conservatorship, but it seems her boyfriend is a stumbling block ... we're told he's never popped the question.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney's boyfriend of over 4 years, Sam Asghari, hasn't made a move or attempted to get engaged. They've talked about it, we're told, but never formalized it with a proposal.

As we told you ... Britney and Sam hopped on a private plane to Maui last week after she railed on her dad, Jamie Spears, and her management team during an explosive court hearing ... a romantic getaway fans speculated might end with an engagement.

But, our sources say Sam didn't propose in Maui and he and Britney are already back in Los Angeles.

TMZ broke the story ... both her father and her personal conservator say there are no restrictions on Britney with regards to marriage or having kids, despite her claims to the contrary. The fact is, conservators have no legal authority to block conservatees from marrying or having a baby.

It's turning into a he-said, she-said situation, but there's still one thing Sam's never said ... "Will you marry me?"