Britney Spears is Loving Her Vacation in Maui

Britney Spears is living her best life in Hawaii ... soakin' up every minute of her Maui vacay.

The singer just shared some fun videos of her Hawaiian getaway, and she looks like she's having a blast on the island. Britney's showing off her body in a skimpy red bikini, making angels in the sand and playing in the ocean.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney is definitely practicing aloha ... saying she likes the sounds of the waves at night and listening to people laughing from her hotel balcony. She adds, "there's a togetherness here and it's endless!!!"

Remember, Britney claimed she's been threatened to have her Maui vacations denied if she doesn't go to therapy, and she complained about feeling trapped by the conservatorship.

Play video content 6/24/21 @samasghari / Instagram

Britney and Sam have been all smiles since they boarded their private flight to Hawaii ... she previously posted some funny videos from their jet, playing around with filters and acting silly.