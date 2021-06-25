Britney Spears Vacations in Hawaii with Sam Asghari After Court Testimony

Britney Spears is doing what she loves -- relaxing in Hawaii with her BF after that bombshell court testimony in her conservatorship case ... and the looks on her face are a good sign.

The singer and Sam Asghari hopped on a private jet Thursday ... touching down in paradise for a romantic getaway that looks like it's doing them both some good.

Britney's feeling the island vibes, slipping into a bikini to soak up the sun and sip cold beer on a beautiful resort property. Sam's practicing Aloha too, going shirtless and bringing the gun show to Hawaii.

The Hawaiian scenery is a welcome change for Britney ... remember, during her testimony in Los Angeles, she complained about feeling trapped by the conservatorship, claiming she's been threatened to have Maui vacations denied if she doesn't go to therapy.

Like most couples getting away from it all in Hawaii, Britney and Sam are all smiles ... and it looks like they're definitely enjoying their break.

Play video content 6/24/21 @samasghari / Instagram

The fun started shortly after takeoff ... with Britney and Sam posting some silly videos from their private jet, where they played around with some filters.

As we reported, Britney also apologized to her fans for pretending to have the perfect life when she was actually struggling, and she said she was going to start reading more fairy tales.

We gotta say, Hawaii is the perfect place to do a little light reading by the pool or by the ocean.