Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney, Voices Love and Support

Jamie Lynn Spears is breaking her silence about her sister's conservatorship battle, saying she fully supports Britney -- and she's offended Brit's fans might be thinking otherwise.

Jamie Lynn explained why she waited a bit to speak on Britney's court hearing last week, saying she didn't feel it was her place until Britney had the chance to publicly say everything she wanted.

Now, she's voicing her support clearly, saying she's always loved, adored and supported her big sister and is only concerned about her happiness.

Jamie Lynn also seemed to distance herself from the rest of her family -- specifically those involved in Britney's conservatorship -- by saying, "I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister."

She adds that she's always had Britney's back, despite what folks online have speculated. JL seemed to reference Brit saying she wants to sue her whole family ... when she said, "I'm not my family -- I'm my own person. I'm speaking for myself. I'm so proud of her for using her voice."

Regarding the conservatorship ... Jamie Lynn claims she encouraged Britney to hire a new counsel years ago, and says if Britney wants to end the conservatorship ... she fully supports it.

As you know, Britney made it very clear last week during her court hearing that she wants out, and also wants to take legal action against her family. She specifically railed on her father, Jamie, and her management team for alleged mistreatment, torment, abuse of power and other disturbing claims.

The day after Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship case, she hopped on a private jet with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, to Hawaii to get away from it all.