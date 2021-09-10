Britney Spears' BF Posts and Deletes Ring Pic, Says Account Was Hacked

Britney Spears' boyfriend had fans hoping they finally got engaged ... because he posted and deleted a pic of a ring ... but now he says things are not the way they appear.

SAM GOT BRITNEY A RING WITH THE WORD LIONESS ON IT IN A NOW DELETED POST 😭💍🦁💜 pic.twitter.com/KEgN2EegwE — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) September 10, 2021 @TheSpearsRoom

Here's the deal ... Britney fans went nuts Friday when her BF, Sam Asghari, posted a picture of a ring on his Instagram story. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out the ring had an inscription reading, "Lioness."

But, Sam is pouring cold water on the speculation he popped the question after more than 4 years of dating ... he says his IG account got hacked and the ring pic was photoshopped.

TMZ broke the story ... Sam went shopping for jewelry earlier this month at Cartier in Beverly Hills, and appeared to be checking out a diamond ring.

Lots of folks took Sam's shopping trip as a signal he and Britney were heading toward an engagement ... because she made it clear back in June at her court hearing she had marriage on the mind.

For now, it seems like people are putting the Cartier before the horse.