Los Angeles D.A. Officially Files Documents Asking Court to Resentence Menendez Bros

The Menendez Brothers are a step closer to potentially getting out of prison ... because Los Angeles' District Attorney just filed the document officially asking a judge to resentence them.

D.A. George Gascón filed the motion mere minutes ago ... asking a judge to change the brothers' sentences from life without the possibility of parole to life with the possibility of parole. Because of time served, this would allow them to potentially be released from prison immediately.

It's a long document ... but, basically, the D.A.'s office says Erik and Lyle have been upstanding inmates and no longer present a risk to public safety -- so, there's no reason to keep them locked up.

The D.A. points out programs -- like Erik's Life Care and Connections organization which provides support for disabled and elderly inmates as well as VIVE an org. dedicated to victim impact and empathy -- which one or both of the brothers are involved in, demonstrating how the D.A. feels they've put time and effort into making their prison community a better place.

They also list Erik and Lyle's discipline records ... showing they've been written up just eight and five times respectively in more than 30 years of incarceration.

The D.A. also points out their age ... saying not only were they young when they killed their parents, but they are more than 50 years old now -- so, the likelihood they commit another crime has massively decreased.

Not all of the victims of the brothers’ crimes are fine with them getting out, the D.A. notes, citing an uncle of the brothers who doesn't want them released. However, the D.A. says, many other family members have advocated for their release -- which should be taken into consideration.

Gascón announced he would advocate for Erik and Lyle's release earlier today ... saying the two paid their debt to society. A hearing is set for the end of November.